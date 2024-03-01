36pc new faces reach National Assembly

PTI has the highest number of new faces elected for the first time

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After this year's general elections, a record 36 percent new faces have made their entry in the National Assembly.

Out of 265 legislators, there are 96 new faces who have reached the assembly. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has the highest number of new faces elected in the general elections as independents.

Among the new faces, 15 members of PML-N and 11 members of PPP have become MNAs for the first time. Abdul Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry from IPP have been elected for the first time to become a part of the National Assembly.

Ataullah Tarar of PML-N, Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, the youngest member of Pakistan Peoples Party, has also been elected from Balochistan for the first time and reached the lower house.

Among the new faces are PTI-backed Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat and Latif Khosa. Shandana Gulzar was a member on reserved seats in the last assembly but this time she has been elected on the general seat.

MQM's Rauf Siddiqui, Syed Mustafa Kamal and Arshad Vohra have also been elected members of the National Assembly for the first time.



