One dead, 10 injured as bus carrying devotees plunges into canal

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) - A man was killed and 10 other sustained injuries as a passenger bus plunged into a canal in Bahawalpur.

The tragic incident took place at Head Rajkan area of Bahawalpur when the bus of devotees met an accident.

The devotees were going to Sehwan Sharif from Kasur to participate in the Urs celebration of Sufi saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The driver lost control of the bus due to over-speeding and fell in the canal.

A man lost his life on the spot.

The rescue and police officials reached the spot soon after getting information of the accident.

The injured and deceased were later shifted to the nearby hospital.