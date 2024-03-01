Islamabad DC gets six-month jail for committing contempt of court

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad DC gets six-month jail for committing contempt of court

IHC says MPO issued by the deputy commissioner against Shehryar Afridi was illegal

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 01 Mar 2024 18:22:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Declaring that Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon had committed contempt of court, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday awarded him six-month jail.

The court said maintenance of public order (MPO) directive issued by the deputy commissioner against PTI leader Shehryar Afridi was illegal. The IHC, however, exonerated the Saddar SP of charges levelled against him.

The court handed down four months sentence to the SSP operations and imposed a fine of Rs0.1 million on him.

The court further said the sentence would remain suspended for a month. The court also sentenced SHO Nasir Manzoor for two months, besides imposing a fine of Rs0.1 million on him.

The court further said if the sentence of deputy commissioner was not suspended as a result of an appeal within 30 days, he should be arrested.