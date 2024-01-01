Dozens wounded in celebratory firing on new year eve in Karachi, Hyderabad

Police detain at least 26 from different areas for resorting to aerial firing

KARACHI/HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Aerial firing to celebrate new year injured at least 32 people in different areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.

At least 32 people got wounded by stray bullets and 26 people were arrested for aerial firing on New Year's night across the metropolis and Hyderabad as Karachi and Hyderabad echoed with the sound of bullets soon after the clock ticked midnight despite ban and warnings of arrest under charges of attempted murder.

Women and children were also among those who sustained bullet injuries. The injured were rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Majority of the firing incidents took place in the district central.

Just a day ago, the Karachi police chief had warned the citizens that they would be charged with attempted murder for aerial firing on the occasion of new year's eve.

Police said 24 people sustained bullet injuries in different areas of Karachi. Police arrested 26 people from Khawaja Ajmir Nagri, Sir Syed Town and other areas.

The firing incidents were reported in North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad C-I Area, Rizvia Society, Hussainabad, Bahadurabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Keamari, Native Jetty Bridge, Lyari, Ranchorr Line, Clifton Baldia Town, North Karachi, Sea View, Korangi, Dalmia, Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D, Lines Area, Mehmoodabad, PIB Colony, Malir and other areas.

A video of a woman firing a gun at a Malir farmhouse last night is also doing rounds on social media. In Hyderabad, celebratory firing wounded eight people including two children. They were shifted to nearby hospitals.

In view of new year’s eve, AIG Rind had also ordered Karachi traffic police chief DIG Iqbal Dara to arrest those driving recklessly or under the influence.

A ban had also been ordered on carrying and display of weapons throughout the city, as well as directives for arresting those involved in conducting aerial firing.

