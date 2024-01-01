It is not an election but a joke: Sheikh Rashid

AML chief requests court to direct the RO to give him attested copies of nomination papers

Published On: Mon, 01 Jan 2024 13:30:10 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said that it is not an election; but a joke.

The former minister released a video on X, formerly Twitter, after rejection of his nomination papers for Rawalpindi’s constituencies.

“The Returning Officer (RO) had promised to give the attested copies of my rejected nomination papers from NA-56 and NA-57, Rawalpindi. My lawyers kept sitting there outside the office of RO till 11.PM yesterday but they were not provided with the attested copies,” the veteran politician said.

“It is not an election; but a joke,” he said, while addressing the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

According to Sheikh Rashid, baseless and fabricated allegations were leveled against him and therefore he wanted to approach the high court against the rejection of his nomination papers.

سربراہ عوامی مسلم لیگ شیخ رشید احمد کا اہم ویڈیو پیغام جاری pic.twitter.com/XCNVfNZ01r — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 1, 2024

Our lawyers are still there in the RO office and I request the courts to direct the Returning Officer to give us the attested copies, he added.

“We’ll win both the constituencies of NA-56 and NA-57 with the help of Almighty and the support of our people,” he concluded.

Earlier, the RO had said that Sheikh Rashid was defaulter of the forest department’s Murree rest house.

He had stayed at the rest house from September 4 to 9 in 2022 without paying charges, the RO said, a claim that was refuted by the politician.

