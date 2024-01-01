IHC summons ECP on Fawad Chaudhry's plea challenging jail trial

Mon, 01 Jan 2024 13:22:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s appeal against the jail trial in the contempt of the commission case.

IHC's Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case while Fawad’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry was also present in court.

During the hearing, Faisal Chaudhry said he had filed a plea to end the jail trial in the contempt of the ECP case.

He argued that the jail trial was against the law as the election commission had no jurisdiction.

He added that “my client is undergoing a jail trial due to his affiliation with the PTI chairman who also is undergoing jail time in contempt of the election commission case.”

He complained that his client’s body was searched and no pen was allowed during the jail trial.

Faisal alleged that his colleague Sozain Jahan Khan was harassed by the jail administration in the previous hearing.

The court adjourned the proceedings by issuing notices to both parties. The court also issued notice to the jail administration.