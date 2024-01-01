Punjab government gift to public on New Year

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab government gift to public on New Year

Punjab government extends date for driving license issuance on old fee.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 01 Jan 2024 11:03:08 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has extended the date for driving license issuance on the old fee.

Speaking to the media, caretaker chief minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi said the extension in the driving license issuance on the old fee is a gift for the public on the eve of the New Year.

The extension is valid until January 9, and new licensing fee will be applicable from January 10 onwards.

Naqvi remarked that a 9-day extension is being given to the public to get some savings.

It’s the right time to avail of this opportunity and get their driving licenses in a timely manner, he added.