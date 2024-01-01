Live Reporting

Israel-Palestine War

Israelis and Palestinians end dark year, with no end in sight to war

Israel-Palestine War
In-focus

Teenager killed in road accident in Kahna

Teenager killed in road accident in Kahna

Pakistan

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and sifted the dead body to hospital.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KAHNA (Dunya News) – A 14-year-old boy was killed in a tragic road accident in Suay Asal area of Kahna, near Lahore, on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 14-year-old boy identified as Ali Raza was crossing a road in Suay Asal area of Kahna when a rashly driven car hit him due to which he died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and sifted the dead body to hospital.
 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News