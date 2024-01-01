Teenager killed in road accident in Kahna
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and sifted the dead body to hospital.
KAHNA (Dunya News) – A 14-year-old boy was killed in a tragic road accident in Suay Asal area of Kahna, near Lahore, on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, 14-year-old boy identified as Ali Raza was crossing a road in Suay Asal area of Kahna when a rashly driven car hit him due to which he died on the spot.
