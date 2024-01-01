ECP sets up monitoring centers for 2024 general elections

The centers have been established at provincial, divisional and district levels.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Election Commission of Pakistan has established the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register and address public complaints for general elections.

The centers have been established at provincial, divisional and district levels, extending beyond Islamabad, for swift resolution of public complaints.

According to the spokesperson of the ECP, trained personnel have been deployed in the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to swiftly address and resolve complaints.

The control rooms will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including preliminary findings, Returning Officers and District Returning Officers.

Individuals can register complaints related to the general elections with EMCC staff by emailing complaints to complaints@ecp.gov.pk or sending them via WhatsApp to 0327-5050610.

A helpline at 111-327-000 has also been established for the convenience of complainants, operating initially from eight morning to six evening.

