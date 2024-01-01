Interior secretary takes notice of firing incident on Fazlur Rehman's convoy

In-focus

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Interior Secretary has taken notice of the incident of firing on the convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) head, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and sought a detailed report.

According to the spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, “Malevolent forces will not be permitted to sow chaos and disorder in the country.”

The spokesperson conveyed this message through an official statement from the Ministry.

Moreover, the spokesperson emphasized that all necessary measures will be implemented to guarantee peace and safety of the public.
 

