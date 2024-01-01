Pakistanis welcome New Year with simplicity

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistanis welcome New Year with simplicity

Despite being on high alert in Karachi, fireworks and aerial firing was reported from several areas.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 01 Jan 2024 04:53:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Majority of Pakistanis welcomed 2024 with simplicity and bid farewell to turbulent 12 months marked by political and economic crises. However, some revelers resorted to aerial firing and fireworks in some major cities of the country.

Dunya News wishes all the countrymen a happy New Year and pray that the New Year brings peace and prosperity to Pakistan and hope that the year 2024 will be a year of peace and security all over the world.

Despite being on high alert in Karachi, fireworks and aerial firing was reported in Sadr, Lyari, Garden, Sachal, Korangi, Orangi, Site, Sarjani, Malir, Quaidabad, Gulistan Johar, Liaquatabad, New Karachi, Baldia and Kemari.

A large number of citizens also reached the beach in Karachi to celebrate the New Year. In addition to this, New Year was welcomed with fireworks in various cities including Lahore and Hyderabad.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Thursday that in view of shocking situation of Palestine, the government of Pakistan had completely banned all kinds of events regarding the New Year celebrations to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

He also urged the general public to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and observe simplicity at the beginning of the New Year.

In a special televised message, he said the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah were deeply saddened by the massacre of the oppressed Palestinians, especially the innocent children, and the genocide of innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

