13 injured as bus overturns in Arifwala

Accident occurred due to dense fog

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – Thirteen passengers sustained injuries when their bus overturned near a bridge of Sutlej River on Arifwala Road, Dunya News reported.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and launched a rescue operation by sending off the injured to a nearby hospital.

The accident occurred due to dense fog as the bus driver could not see the river bridge while crossing it.

As a result, the bus overturned, inuring 13 passengers, who were rushed to hospital by rescue 1122.

With foggy weather, many fog-related accidents have been reported in many parts of the country.

Motorists have been advised to follow precautionary measures to avoid accidents.

A few days ago, dense fog on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road led to a massive accident near Chungi No 5 in Jhelum in the wee hours of Thursday, leaving 30 persons wounded.

According to details, around 10 vehicles collided with each other as the visibility turned almost zero due to fog.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, five of the injured were in critical condition,