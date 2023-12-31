Power supply disrupted after Kashmore power plant catches fire

Technical fault is stated to be the reason for the grid station blast

Updated On: Sun, 31 Dec 2023 04:15:47 PKT

KASHMORE: (Dunya News) - Power supply to parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab was suspended after a powerful blast occurred in Guddu Power Plant of 500-kv transmission line,Dunya News reported.

An emergency has been declared around Guddu Power Plant Gird Station and adjacent areas after the blast which took place following a technical fault.

With the blast, the grid station of 500-kv transmission line caught a fire, disrupting power supply to parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

According to National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), sources the explosion occurred due to a technical fault, adding the work continued to correct the fault.

The moment the fault is removed, power supply to affected areas of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh will be restored, NTDC said, adding it would four to six hours to restore the power supply to the affected areas.

Law enforcers cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the blast and imposed emergency to avert any untoward incident.