New year night: Strict security measures across Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Security preparations for New Year's Eve have been finalised across the province, with 21,413 officers and personnel assigned duties.

In Lahore alone, 2,373 officers, 271 metal detectors, and 236 CCTV cameras are in place.

Similar arrangements extend to cities like Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Multan.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar warns of strict action against aerial firing, rioting, and one-wheeling.

Special squads have been formed for maintaining law and order, while additional personnel are deployed by district traffic officers, including CTO Lahore, to manage traffic on busy routes.

Dr Usman Anwar advised citizens to report violations and urges parents to monitor their children's activities, preventing involvement in illegal actions.
 

