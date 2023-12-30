Petition against 'abduction' of Usman Dar's brother filed in LHC

Punjab police chief and Lahore CCPO named as respondents in plea

Updated On: Sat, 30 Dec 2023 22:36:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed with the Lahore High Court for the alleged abduction of Umar Dar, the brother of former PTI leader Usman Dar.

Key figures such as the Punjab police chief and Lahore CCPO have been named as respondents in the plea.

The petition, filed by Usman’s legal counsel Abuzar Salman Niazi, contended that the Dar family was persistently subjected to political victimisation. It pointed out that Dar’s mother was contesting elections against Asif in Silakot, adding that the family was being targeted for political motives.

In the petition filed by Dar, it was argued that Umar Dar went to a private hotel for dinner last night and more than 40 people, including those in police uniform, abducted him.

The petition further pleaded that the court should order the authorities to present Umar Dar before the law as the kidnapped family was being made a target of political revenge.

