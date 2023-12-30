Maryam says will follow whatever task assigned by PML-N leadership

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam says will follow whatever task assigned by PML-N leadership

Maryam says will follow whatever task assigned by PML-N leadership

Follow on Published On: Sat, 30 Dec 2023 18:04:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Maryam Nawaz, the chief organiser of the PML-N, has said if the services of the PML-N are put aside, nothing remains in the country except ruins.

During a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board, Maryam said that she has not contested any elections from 2011 until now, but whatever task she is assigned by the party leadership, she will follow that without a question.

Maryam stated that she had never thought of entering politics, adding that party supremo Nawaz Sharif had assigned her the task of leading the party’s media cell in 2017 after a conspiracy was hatched when the so-called Panama Papers were released.

The PML-N leader averred that now her responsibility had been fulfilled, as Nawaz Sharif stood vindicated in the false cases brought against him.

Maryam expressed gratitude for her uncle PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif 's words, stating that his words were more valuable to her than any position.

She said that she had a strong and positive relationship with Hamza Shehbaz, similar to that with brothers. “I will move forward together with Hamza.”