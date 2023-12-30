PML-N to lead country out of challenges, affirms Nawaz

Published On: Sat, 30 Dec 2023 17:34:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, while addressing a session of the party’s parliamentary board on Saturday, stated that after winning the 2024 elections, together they would lead the country out of challenges and difficulties like a team.

“You have been of great help to me. You have supported me. All your words are etched in my heart,” the former premier said to the party members who praised his leadership skills.

Recalling his stints as the country’s prime minister, Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N leaders had worked day and night and strengthened his hands in order to offset electricity load-shedding and complete several development projects. “This service is not ordinary. It is unparalleled.”

About the difficult decisions made by the former PDM-led government, Nawaz Sharif said that at a time when many people were criticising the PML-N for taking over, Shehbaz Sharif tackled difficult situations with patience and saved the country from default.