Last day of scrutiny of nomination papers on general seats today

The date of submission of nomination papers for reserved seats has been revised

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The scrutiny of nomination papers for general seats will be concluded today (Saturday).

The date of submission of nomination papers for reserved seats has been revised. The scrutiny of nomination papers of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will be completed today.

The decision on Bilawal Bhutto’s appeal for NA-127 nomination papers will also be taken today.

Moreover, the appeals against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers can be made till Jan 3.

The election tribunal will decide on appeals till Jan 10 while the candidates can withdraw their papers till Jan 12.

The candidates will get their election symbols on Jan 13.