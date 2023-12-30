Four of family killed in road accident in Muridke

MURIDKE (Dunya News) – Four members of the same family were killed in a tragic road accident in Muridke on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway near Muridke where a car overturned when its tyre burst due to which four persons of the same family were killed.

The ill-fated family members were returning to Sambrial after performing Umrah. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

