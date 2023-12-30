Poliovirus found in four environmental samples

Poliovirus was found in four environmental samples from Karachi, Hyderabad, Chaman and Peshawar.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples of four districts of the country.

He said that Pakistan has the most extensive and sensitive polio surveillance system in the world.

He added polio surveillance systems lead to rapid virus confirmation.

He said that poliovirus quickly and easily targets children with weakened immune systems.

He said that polio vaccination is the only way to protect children from the virus and disability.

He said that parents must administer polio drops to children under five years of age during every campaign.

