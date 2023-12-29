ECP changes election schedule

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rearranged the election schedule for the upcoming elections on Friday.

A notification issued said the scrutiny of the nomination papers for reserved seats would be done by Jan 13 instead of Dec 30.

Appeals against the verdicts of the returning officers could be filed till Jan 16 while the Appellate Tribunal would dispose of the appeal till Jan 19.

Furthermore, the final list of candidates for the specific seats would be displayed on Jan 23.

