DC has no authority to issue detention order under MPO 3, rules IHC

Pakistan Pakistan DC has no authority to issue detention order under MPO 3, rules IHC

The IHC declared the detention of the two PTI leaders illegal and disposed of the appeals

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 15:23:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islambad High Court (IHC) rules the deputy commissioner has no authority to issue detention order under 3MPO.

During hearing of case of PTI leaders Sheryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar’s detention under MPO 3, Justice Babar Sattar announced the reserved verdict after accepting the appeals of the petitioners.

The judge said the Islamabad deputy commissioner had no authority to issue detention order under ﻿MPO 3 ﻿as only the federal cabinet should have the authority to do so.

The IHC disposed of the petition of the two PTI leaders declaring Section 18 of the 1980 Act as illegal.