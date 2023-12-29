Shehbaz reaches Karachi to give due rights to its people

Former PM visits MQM-P headquarter in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that he is in Karachi to give the due right to its people.

Addressing a joint press conference with the MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the former prime minister said that Karachi earns billions of rupees but still it doesn’t get its due right.

“I am grateful to MQM for their support during our last government. PML-N and MQM will face all the challenges together in future as well,” said the PML-N president.

He added that MQM is a serious ally of PML-N and they both will work together for the betterment of the country.

“We’ll have to think beyond our personal gains in order to make Pakistan a great country,” said the former prime minister.

The system will progress as per the mandate given by the people of Pakistan in the upcoming elections, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the benefits of democracy must reach to the common man. “The political harmony persists between the PML-N and MQM and it will be good for this country,” Siddiqui said.

Earlier, the delegation of PML-N reached MQM’s headquarter Bahadurabad to discuss the seat adjustment in Karachi as the elections are just around the corner.

The PML-N delegation included Kh Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Bashir Memon and Nehal Hashmi.

From MQM side, Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil, Ameen ul Haq, Mustafa Kamal and Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui were present.