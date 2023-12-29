Does caretaker government want to derail elections, questions IHC

The justice remarked that the caretaker government is running the system terribly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Castigating the caretaker government for running the state affairs appallingly, Islamabad High Court's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked on Friday that does it want to derail the elections?

Justice Aurangzeb gave these remarks while hearing a petition by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and his legal team seeking court order for a meeting with party founder for consultation on election strategy.

Justice Aurangzeb ordered that a meeting between the PTI founder and chairman be arranged under the supervision of the superintendent of Adiala Jail.

The additional attorney general and the advocate general objected to the admissibility of the application. Justice Aurangzeb expressed indignation and said that “the additional note from the Supreme Court was not enough for you? Do you want me to write a note against you after the Supreme Court?”

The judge observed that consultation for elections is a fundamental right. The caretaker government should conduct the electoral process without prejudice.

But, by opposing to grant permission for consultation between the former and current chairman of PTI raises questions about the impartiality of the caretaker government, Justice Aurangzeb remarked.

Justice Aurangzeb disposed of the petition by allowing the petition for a consultative meeting between the PTI chairman and other lawyers with the founder.