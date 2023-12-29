SC again delists cause list over unavailability of bench

Pakistan Pakistan SC again delists cause list over unavailability of bench

Due to the absence of the bench, the SC did not hear any case on Thursday as well.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 05:05:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan again delisted the cause list for today (Friday) over the unavailability of the bench, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood is reportedly unwell and unable to conduct the hearings. The Supreme Court has issued a notification of the cancellation of the cause list of the cases scheduled for hearing today (Friday).

Due to the absence of the bench, the SC did not hear any case on Thursday as well.

