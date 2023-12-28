How a minister for privatisation can influence polls result, ECP questions while rejecting plea against Fawad

How a minister for privatisation can influence polls result, ECP questions while rejecting plea against Fawad

The ECP announced its reserved verdict on the petition of Advocate Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel

Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 12:44:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected the petition seeking removal of Fawad Hassan Fawad as caretaker federal minister.

The ECP announced its reserved verdict on the petition of Advocate Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel.

The petitioner submitted that the minister has a political affiliation and can influence the outcome of general elections 2024.

The ECP questioned how he can influence the February 8 elections as Fawad Hassan Fawad is a minister for privatisation.