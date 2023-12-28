Handcuffed Qureshi taken to judicial complex in May 9 vandalism case

Police have made extraordinary security arrangements for the court appearance of Qureshi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah was on Thursday taken to judicial complex in an armoured vehicle with handcuffs to produce before the duty magistrate in May 9 vandalism case.

Police have made extraordinary security arrangements for the court appearance of Qureshi.

The former foreign minister was arrested from outside Adiala Jail on Wednesday after he was released on bail by the Supreme Court in cipher case. He was arrested on the orders of Rawalpindi duputy commissioner under MPO 3.

It may be recalled that the R.A. Bazar police had registered a case against him for May 9 carnage.

Qureshi was produced before duty magistrate Syed Jahangir Ali and police sought his physical remand.