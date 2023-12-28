Scrutiny of nomination papers for general elections continues

Pakistan Pakistan Scrutiny of nomination papers for general elections continues

Process will continue till Saturday

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 10:55:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by candidates for next general elections is underway which will continue till Saturday.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the third of next month and decisions on these appeals will be made by the tenth of next month.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th January and candidates would have the option to withdraw by the 12th January.



