At least 30 injured in violent pile-up in Jhelum amid fog

JHELUM (Dunya News) - Dense fog on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road led to a massive accident near Chungi No 5 in Jhelum in the wee hours of Thursday, leaving 30 persons wounded, Dunya News reported.

According to details, around 10 vehicles collided with each other as the visibility turned almost zero due to fog.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, five of the injured were in critical condition,

