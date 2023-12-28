ECP to announce reserved verdict on petition seeking removal of Fawad Hassan Fawad today

The Election Commission has also issued a notice to petitioner Advocate Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce reserved verdict on petition seeking removal of Fawad Hassan Fawad from the caretaker federal cabinet today (Thursday).

The Election Commission had reserved its decision after a hearing the petition moved against federal minister Fawad Hassan Fawad over his political affiliation.

In this regard, the Election Commission has also issued a notice to the petitioner, Advocate Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel.

