Khawaja Asif claims damages from Usman Dar, mother
SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif Wednesday sent a notice of damages to Usman Dar and his mother against allegation leveled upon the former by the later.
According to details, Asif managed to send a legal notice to Usman Dar and his mother Rehana Dar, calming damages worth billions of rupees.
Asif demanded to pay the damages within 14 days in the notice, mentioning the allegations made by Dar and his mother in the notice.