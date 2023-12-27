Live Reporting

Incessant pummeling of Gaza continues as death toll surpasses 21,000

Khawaja Asif claims damages from Usman Dar, mother

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif Wednesday sent a notice of damages to Usman Dar and his mother against allegation leveled upon the former by the later.

According to details, Asif managed to send a legal notice to Usman Dar and his mother Rehana Dar, calming damages worth billions of rupees.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz reacts to Khawaja Asif's disqualification in Iqama case - Pakistan

Asif demanded to pay the damages within 14 days in the notice, mentioning the allegations made by Dar and his mother in the notice.

 




