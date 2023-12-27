Bilawal outlines PPP election agenda

Wed, 27 Dec 2023 19:44:27 PKT

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari launched his party's election drive for the Feb 8 elections by unveiling a comprehensive 10-point agenda focused on welfare initiatives.

Speaking at a gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 16th death anniversary of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal outlined the party's electoral goals.

Bilawal Bhutto said, “The time has come to form a government of the Pakistan Peoples Party in the country. The solution to inflation, poverty, and unemployment is present in the manifesto of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. We are ready to contest the elections. It is our demand to hold fair elections. We won't be like those who manipulate election dates and snatch nomination papers. This time, too, we will stand firm and fight till we win.”

He stated that this is the message for the other political parties to come and contest the elections. “We will bury the politics of hatred,” said the PPP chairman.

“We are not running away from any challenge. There is a need for seriousness for the difficulties Pakistan is facing today. If we have to tackle inflation and counter terrorism, we have to leave behind our internal disputes,” said Bilawal.

Here are the key pledges Bilawal made regarding his party's commitments if elected:

Doubling salaries within five years.

Providing 300 units of free solar energy for the impoverished and establishing green energy parks in every district.

Initiating educational projects to ensure universal access to education.

Implementing free healthcare nationwide.

Constructing three million homes for flood victims and underprivileged individuals.

Expanding the reach of BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) and introducing additional welfare initiatives.

Introducing a program similar to BISP for farmers along with the 'Hari Card.'

Strengthening support for labourers through the Benazir Mazdoor Card.

Launching a 'Youth Card' to assist unemployed young people and establishing 'Youth Markaz.'

Implementing the 'Bhook Mitao Programme' to alleviate hunger.



