Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers be rejected as she's a convict, prays an objector

A local man submitted an application before the returning officer for rejection of her papers

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – A citizen filed objection to the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz saying that she is a convict and a liar because she concealed her assets and requested the returning officer to reject her candidacy.

A local man submitted on Wednesday an application before the returning officer for rejection of nomination papers of Maryam from the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-80 were forged.

Moreover, the objector said that signature on nomination papers were forged.

It may be recalled that Maryam was convicted by an anti-corruption court in 2018 along with her father for not being able to disclose a known source of income for buying London properties.

She was sentenced to seven years in jail.

However, in September 2022, a two-judge Islamabad High Court bench overturned the conviction.