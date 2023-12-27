PTI founder, Fawad could not be indicted in contempt of ECP case

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen could not attend proceedings and the bench adjourned hearing until January 3

Updated On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 15:29:54 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Election Commission (ECP) did not indict PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhry as the counsel for the former failed to appear before the bench.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen could not attend proceedings as he appeared before returning officer for scrutiny of his nomination papers. However, Fawad’s counsel Faisal Farid Chaudhary appeared before the four-member court.

The bench adjourned hearing until January 3.

Earlier, a four-member bench of the ECP heard the case in Adiala Jail. Headed by Nisar Durrani, the bench includes ECP members Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana and Justice (retired) Ikramullah.

It may be recalled that Fawad has requested an open trial of the case. the ECP did not indict the PTI leaders in the previous nearing.