Over two dozen seminary students fall ill after taking unhealthy food

Wed, 27 Dec 2023 14:53:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - As many as 26 seminary students fainted in Islamabad’s Barakahu area after taking unhealthy food.

According to police, the seminary students fell unconscious as they ate stale food on Tuesday night.

The students were taken to the PIMS hospital for treatment. Later, they were sent back to the seminary after treatment at the hospital.

All the students are now out of danger but police are investigating the administration of seminary.