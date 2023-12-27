Shehbaz praises party loyalists for their steadfastness despite all odds

Says journey towards progress will start again with Nawaz entering PM Office for fourth term

LAHORE (Web Desk) – PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the party loyalists didn’t switch sides even during testing times, adding that the party workers were the real asset for any political organisation.

“You did not even think about changing your loyalties,” he said in his address during a meeting of PML-N parliamentary board held at the party’s Model Town headquarters to finalise candidates at national and provincial levels, as Pakistan is getting ready for the February 8 elections.

Shehbaz said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country in October had rejuvenated the party and he would assume the office for fourth term through the efforts made by his supporters.

He recalled that the country was moving forward during the elder Sharif’s previous stint in government and journey would start again with his victory in the upcoming general elections.

Shehbaz described the long march staged by the PTI founding chairman in 2014 as the darkest chapter in Pakistan’s history, saying the stunt was orchestrated only to sabotage the planned visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nawaz had served Pakistan and its people, the PML-N president said, citing the 1998 nuclear tests despite the international pressure and lucrative offers.

The meeting was held to interview and finalise the names of party tickets holders from the remaining districts of Punjab – including Nankana.

THE CUSTODIAN FROM JHANG

On Wednesday, Shehbaz is also scheduled to visit Jhang where Faisal Saleh Hayat – a former close aide of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto who parted ways with her following the 2002 elections to joining the ranks of PPP-Patriots along with the likes of Rao Sikander Iqbal and others.

The splinter group had later merged with the PML-Q. But in 2017, he accepted Asif Ali Zardari as his leader and boarded the PPP ship yet again.

