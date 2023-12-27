IHC orders identification parade of 34 Baloch students today

"We don’t need any foe, we are enemies of ourselves," observes IHC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered making identification parade of 34 Baloch students arrested after Baloch protest rally in the federal capital.

The IHC conducted hearing of the case pertaining to arrest of Baloch students. The SSP operations Islamabad appeared in the court.

Counsel for participants of Baloch march Ataullah Kundi, advancing his argument in the court, said when participants of Baloch march reached Islamabad they were arrested. Law enforcement agencies used water cannon and teargas against participants of march. They were also subjected to physical torture, he added.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked how many Baloch protesters were arrested?.

Kundi replied that still 34 Baloch protesters were under police custody. As per record, 196 Baloch protesters were arrested out of which 162 were granted bail, he said and added that Zaheer Baloch was still missing. Showing its displeasure, the court remarked, "We don't need any foe, we are enemy of ourselves."

The court then told the SSP operations that there should a uniform policy to handle any protest.

"Some protesters become your favourite and with some others you behave harshly. If SSP operations is helpless in this regard, we call secretary interior. We don’t need any foe, we are enemy of ourselves," the court observed.

Justice Auranzeb then asked, "Did Baloch protesters attack any installation? Do police not pamper the protesters in Red Zone of Islamabad? Some protesters are given protection by police on receving orders?"

The SSP operations told the court a magistrate would hold identification parade of 34 Baloch students. Justice Aurangzeb then, mentioning some quotes of the British government officials during their reign in the subcontinent about Baloch people, said," Give respect to Baloch people, they will do everything for you."

The counsel for the protesters prayed to the court to seek a report from police about arrest of over 50 Baloch women protesters. The Advocate General said Zaheer Baloch had been granted bail but due to non-submission of surety bond he was not released as yet.

Justice Aurangzeb said he wanted to say a lot but he was helpless. The court then ordered identification parade of 34 Baloch students today (Wednesday).

The court also sought a report from police about women protesters and adjourned hearing of the case till December 29.