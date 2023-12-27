Faisal Saleh Hayat shifts loyalties from PPP to PML-N

Shehbaz will visit Faisal’s residence and invite him to join the PML-N

JHANG (Dunya News) – Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat, who remained an MNA from the People’s Party from 1988 to 2002 will announce his joining of Muslim League-Nawaz in his meeting with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

According to the PML-N sources, Shehbaz will visit Jhang today where he will pay homage at the shrine of Shah Jewna, the venerated sufi ancestor of the Makhdoom.

Later, he will visit Faisal’s residence and invite him to join the PML-N, the sources added.

It may be recalled that Faisal became an MNA in 1977 on a PPP ticket. He was elected again in the 1988 elections after Gen Ziaul Haq’s martial law and remained loyal to the PPP till 2002 when he joined the PML-Q, fabricated by General Parvez Musharraf. He rejoined the PPP in 2017 but was defeated in the 2018 general elections.

He served as a member of Central Executive Committee of the PPP in 1979. In 2002, he was elected MNA on a PPP ticket, later forming PPP-Patriots and then joining the “king’s party.” He served as federal minister in various ministries, including commerce (1988–90), environment; housing and works; interior (2002–04), and Kashmir affairs.

In 2013, his nomination papers were rejected on the charges of stealing irrigation water.

Faisal is a relation of another political stalwart of Jhang, Syeda Abida Hussain.

At present, he is serving as the president of Pakistan Football Federation.