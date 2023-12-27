Qureshi arrested from outside Adiala Jail after release on bail

Rawalpindi deputy commissioner issued his detention orders under MPO 3

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Punjab police took Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi into custody from outside the Adiala Jail here on Wednesday after he was released on bail in cipher case.

Police manhangled Qureshi and drove him to an unknown location in an armored vehicle.

It may be recalled that a day ago, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner issued his detention orders under MPO 3 on the application of CPO.

However, the DC withdrew the detention order but Rawalpindi R.A. Bazar police arrested him in a May 9 vandalism case registered by it.

Earlier talking to media outside Adiala Jail, Qureshi said that he was being arrested in a frivolous case. "I have represented the nation. I am innocent. I am being subjected to political revenge for no reason," he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah granted him bail after hearing arguments, he said.

He warned that he would move the Supreme Court against any “unlawful action” against him.

Regarding his bail, Qureshi said that the judge signed my release order (robkar). Then he issued orders for my arrest under MPO 3 and detained me.

“I accepted his order and went back to my cell [in jail],” he stated.

Later, his daughter Meharbano, who was outside the jail to receive her father, quoted him as saying that he knew he would be arrested again.

She lamented that police officials mistreated her father while arresting him.

She said that her father told him that people inspired by hearing his and PTI founder’s voice and seeing their faces. People know that injustice is being done in Pakistan at present, she added.