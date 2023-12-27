Court to hear gifts, £190mn references against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi today

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir will hear cases

Published On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 11:03:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An accountability court of Islamabad on Wednesday (today) will hear Toshakhana and 190 million pound references against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir will hear cases against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail.

Hearing on PTI founder's post-arrest bail pleas in Toshakhana and 190 million pound cases will also be held today.

It may be recalled that a few days ago National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed two references on Toshakhana and 190 million pound. The NAB had also constituted a five-member team which has started its work.

The PTI founder has already approached the Supreme Court to suspend court ruling on Toshakhana case adopting the stance that taking benefit of a misconception the ECP issued the notification of disqualification.

