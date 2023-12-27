Objection to Bilawal's nomination papers from NA-127

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An objection was filed against the nomination papers of People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in National Assembly constituency NA-127 of Lahore.

Objector Muhammad Ayaz, a commoner, submitted his application to the returning officer on Wednesday.

Ayaz raised a point that Bilawal has showed himself a member of the People's Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) in his nomination papers. But, he is the chairman of the PPP.

According to him, the People’s Party (PPP) and the People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) are two political parties. Their election symbols are also different; the PPP has sword as its symbol while arrow is the symbol of the PPP-P.

Objector Ayaz said the Election Act 2017 provides that a person can be a member of one party at a time. So this is a violation of the Election Act and nomination papers of Bilwal be rejected.

Bilawal's nomination papers will be scrutinized on Thursday (tomorrow).