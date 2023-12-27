HEC sets up 100 smart classrooms nationwide

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 05:07:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Higher Education Commission (HEC), with an unwavering commitment to advancing education in Pakistan, has achieved another milestone by successfully establishing 100 smart classrooms nationwide.

An online ceremony, led by Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, showcased the technological advancements these classrooms bring to higher education in Pakistan.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad joined the ceremony alongside Vice Chancellors and senior management of universities/DAIs, while HEC Member (IT) Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Project Coordinator HEDP Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan, In-Charge IT Division Mr. Naveed Tahir, and Huawei’s team were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed congratulated the HEC IT Division and universities for the successful completion of this project.

He said that it is a significant milestone in higher education that will enhance the overall digital learning experience and elevate the quality of online education by fostering student engagement and facilitating a dynamic learning experience.

He also highlighted the transformative potential of these smart classrooms, describing them as a game-changer that will significantly benefit higher education in the country.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum expressed gratitude to the Governments of Pakistan and China, M/s CRSC, and solution partner M/s Huawei for their support.

He emphasized the role of these state-of-the-art classrooms in enhancing the accessibility of distance learning education nationwide.

He said as a component of the HEC’s CPEC project, it enables simultaneous connections of 4000 participants, demonstrating a commitment to global education standards.

