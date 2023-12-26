PTI founder moves Supreme Court against Toshakhana conviction

Pakistan Pakistan PTI founder moves Supreme Court against Toshakhana conviction

PTI founder moves Supreme Court against Toshakhana conviction

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 23:02:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged his conviction in the Toshakhana case and the trial court's decision in the Supreme Court.

The legal team representing the PTI leader has resubmitted the appeal, addressing previous objections raised by the Supreme Court registrar's office.

Earlier, the SC registrar's office had returned the appeal of the former prime minister due to incomplete documentation on Dec 23. They instructed the petitioner to refile the appeal by Jan 6, ensuring all necessary papers were included. Sardar Latif Khosa filed the appeal under Article 185 of the Constitution.

The case and conviction

In August 2023, the former prime minister received a three-year prison sentence and a fine of Rs100,000 from Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar after being found guilty of corruption in the Toshakhana case. This conviction led to former PTI chief’s disqualification from holding public office for five years.

To challenge this conviction and participate in the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8, 2024, the former PTI chairman has pursued legal routes. Despite the Islamabad High Court (IHC) previously suspending his sentence, the court dismissed his plea to nullify the conviction in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI leader argued in his fresh petition that his fundamental right to contest elections is being denied as only his sentence, not the entire conviction order, was suspended by the court.

