Govt to extend all-out support to KP merged districts: PM Kakar

Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 22:52:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that despite the availability of limited resources, the government would extend all possible support to the provincial government for uplift and welfare of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the matters about KP, said that being cognizant of their problems, the federal government stood with the government and people of the province.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues confronting the KP province that had rendered immense sacrifices against terrorism. The prime minister instructed to form a secretarial committee to resolve the KP’s financial matters and formulate recommendations regarding the payment of net hydel profits and the royalty of oil and gas.

To be headed by the federal finance secretary, the committee would consist of federal secretaries of planning, water resources, and petroleum.

Prime Minister Kakar also called for expediting the process of granting the university status to Khyber Medical College of Peshawar and Ayub Medical College of Abbottabad. Prime Minister Kakar said that during the last four months, the caretaker government had introduced reforms in every sector for the benefit of the country and nation as well as for facilitating the next elected government.

Caretaker federal ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Muhammad Ali and Ahmed Irfan Aslam, Caretaker KP Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah, KP Minister Amir Abdullah, chairmen of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and senior officers attended the meeting.

