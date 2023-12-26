Qureshi denied release on bail, detained on DC's order under MPO 3

Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 16:12:23 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was put under detention on the orders of deputy commissioner under MPO 3 for 15 days.

The deputy commissioner issued detention orders on the recommendation of Rawalpindi CPO.

The CPO claimed that the police force have to investigate the PTI leader as he was nominated in the case of May 9 vandalism.

It may be recalled that Qureshi was to be released from Adiala Jail as he was granted bail along with the PTI founder in cipher case by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had asked him to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

His counsel Barrister Taimur reached Adiala Jail to submit his surety bonds to ensure his release on the same day.

The PTI leader was indicted in the cipher case on Dec 13 by the special court established under the Official Secrets Act 2023.

