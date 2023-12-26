Shah Mehmood Qureshi likely to be released from Adiala jail today

Pakistan Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi likely to be released from Adiala jail today

Qureshi’s counsel Barrister Taimur reached Adiala jail to submit his surety bonds

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 13:42:43 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail today.

As per the details, Qureshi’s counsel Barrister Taimur reached Adiala jail to submit his surety bonds to ensure his release on the same day.

Meanwhile, special court’s judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain also reached Adiala jail where the trial was in progress.

Also Read: Supreme Court grants bail to PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case

Bushra Bibi, wife of former PTI chairman, his sisters and counsel Umair Niazi also reached Adiala jail.



Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had granted bail to PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

The apex court had asked him to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Read More: Qureshi's release orders issuance likely on Dec 26: sources

The PTI leader was indicted in the cipher case on Dec 13 by the special court established under the Official Secrets Act 2023.