Senate meets in Islamabad today

Pakistan Pakistan Senate meets in Islamabad today

Several bills to be introduced during the session

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 10:52:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Session of the Senate will begin at Parliament House in Islamabad at 10:30 am today (Tuesday).

The house will discuss issues of national and international importance, besides transacting legislative business.

Sadiq Sanjrani will chair the session. A 12-point agenda of the session has been released according to which Motion Pictures Amendment Bill and Deposit Protection Cooperation Amendment Bill 2023 will be introduced.

Banking Companies Amendment Bill, Establishment of Special Court, Overseas Pakistani Parties Bill 2023 will also be introduced. Attention of the House will also be drawn towards unavailability of vaccine to combat Chikungunya.

The Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV), an RNA virus in the alphavirus genus of the family Togaviridae.

