President approves Ahad Cheema’s removal as adviser to PM

Published On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 20:07:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi approved the removal of Ahad Khan Cheema from his post of Adviser to Prime Minister for Establishment.

On the instruction of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister sent the summary to the President for the removal of Ahad Cheema from his post.

The president approved the removal of Ahad Cheema on the advice of the prime minister under Article 48 of the constitution.

The petition filed by Advocate Syed Azizud Din Kaka Khel in October had said the transparency of elections was not possible due to these individuals being part of the caretaker government.

In the short order, the ECP said that the petitioner’s prayer for Cheema to be removed was “reasonable and is accepted” on the basis that the latter was a part of the previous government and could thus “influence the holding of free, fair and transparent elections” if he continued in his post.

