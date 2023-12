Former PTI MPA joins PTIP

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 19:28:25 PKT

PESHAWAR ( Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehareek-Insaf (PTI) former member provincial assembly Engineer Faheem joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parlimentarian (PTIP) on Monday.

After joining the party, Faheem said performance of Pervez Khattak was landmark as the chief minister of the province and thus he had joined his party.