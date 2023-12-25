PTI to move PHC against ECP verdict on electoral symbol

Published On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 18:23:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced its plan to contest the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision invalidating its internal elections and revoking the symbolic ‘bat’ emblem in the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday.

This action follows the electoral body's recent nullification—marking the second time in under a month—of PTI's internal polls where Barrister Gohar Ali Khan secured the position of party chairman easily.

The commission's ruling, reached through an unprecedented scrutiny of a political party's internal workings, deemed PTI ineligible for an election symbol in the forthcoming general elections.

Citing non-compliance with their directives and failure to conduct intra-party elections in accordance with PTI's prevailing Constitution of 2019, the Election Act of 2017, and Election Rules of 2017, the ECP outlined its decision in an 11-page order issued on November 23, 2023.

The PTI denounced the decision as part of a purported "famous London Plan" and an endeavor to obstruct their electoral participation. They vowed to challenge the verdict at all possible platforms and affirmed their candidates' intent to contest the elections using the ‘bat’ symbol.

